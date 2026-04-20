TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,568 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 163,112 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $48,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Newmont by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial set a $130.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $122.30 to $123.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.91.

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Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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