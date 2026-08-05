TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,046 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $206.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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