TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 64,846 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $179,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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