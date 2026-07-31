TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,732 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 222,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $132,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $252.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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