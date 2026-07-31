TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,166 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 21,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $51,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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