Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 67,436 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,107 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.39% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $149,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,292 shares in the company, valued at $952,537.16. This trade represents a 18.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $45,985.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,464.38. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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