Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 56,679 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,832 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,416 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 443,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.93%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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