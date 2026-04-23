Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,652 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after buying an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4%

TXN stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $238.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here