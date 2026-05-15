Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657,821 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 784,099 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,428,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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