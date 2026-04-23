Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $150.59 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,177 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $150,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,951,000 after buying an additional 847,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.83 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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