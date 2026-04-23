Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,983 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 189,572 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $68,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ HON opened at $219.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $233.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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