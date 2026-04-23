Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,695 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $110,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1,275.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $247.57 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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