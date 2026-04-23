Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,054 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Citigroup were worth $72,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

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