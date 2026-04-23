Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 54,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $62,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,563,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $84,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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