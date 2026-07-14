Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 305,960 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,600 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 305,960 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in JD.com were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Daiwa Securities Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ JD opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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