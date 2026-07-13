Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 649,000 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 649,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Vale worth $54,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vale by 2,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,596,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $541,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vale by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,163,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,132,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $848,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15,202.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,663,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $249,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561,279 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vale by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.46 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Vale from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.54.

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About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Further Reading

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