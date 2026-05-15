Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,200 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,950 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $169,372,000 after buying an additional 891,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $53,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,284,697 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 227,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,776 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company's stock.

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Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.9%

TDOC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $152,243.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,002,664.16. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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