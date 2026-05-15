Tejara Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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