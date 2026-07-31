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Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its Teledyne Technologies stake by 1.9% to 214,721 shares valued at approximately $129.9 million, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 91.58% of the stock.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock receiving a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $715.83; Needham and Stifel recently raised their targets to $750 and $775, respectively.
  • Teledyne exceeded quarterly expectations with earnings of $6.28 per share versus a $5.79 estimate and revenue of $1.66 billion, up 9.8% year over year. The company projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $24.45–$24.65 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of Teledyne Technologies worth $129,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $648.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $630.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $483.02 and a 1 year high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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