Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,065 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 46,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Teleflex worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here