Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,524 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Teleflex worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,782,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.90.

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Teleflex Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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