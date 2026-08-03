Telligent Fund LP Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Telligent Fund LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.9% of Telligent Fund LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $200.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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