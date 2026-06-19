Tempo Wealth LLC Takes $7.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Tempo Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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