Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 230,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tempus AI worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $634,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,630. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $181,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,986.87. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 699,793 shares of company stock worth $33,763,231 over the last 90 days. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempus AI Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 3.46.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $382.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Tempus reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, substantially narrower than the $0.14 analyst estimate and improved from a $0.22 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.6% year over year to $382.49 million, slightly above the $379.69 million consensus. Tempus AI Q2 earnings report

Tempus reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, substantially narrower than the $0.14 analyst estimate and improved from a $0.22 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 21.6% year over year to $382.49 million, slightly above the $379.69 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Core diagnostics growth and AI investments supported the quarter. Management said investments in artificial intelligence are driving strong growth in the company’s two largest businesses, particularly Oncology Diagnostics. The company also cited progress in data and modeling capabilities, supporting its precision-medicine strategy. Tempus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said investments in artificial intelligence are driving strong growth in the company’s two largest businesses, particularly Oncology Diagnostics. The company also cited progress in data and modeling capabilities, supporting its precision-medicine strategy. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance remained solid. Tempus maintained or updated 2026 revenue guidance at approximately $1.6 billion, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations. The guidance reinforces investor confidence in continued top-line expansion, although it does not represent a major upside surprise. Tempus AI earnings conference call

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

See Also

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