Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Sold by Lightrock Netherlands B.V.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. reduced its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,423 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Teradata worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,194,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 70.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,414 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 784,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,588,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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