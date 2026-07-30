Teradata Corporation $TDC Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,555 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Teradata worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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