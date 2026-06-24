Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,143 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 545,120 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.93% of Teradyne worth $431,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $420.12 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $459.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Teradyne to $525 from $365 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations for the semiconductor test and automation company.

Bank of America raised its price target on Teradyne to $525 from $365 and reiterated a rating, signaling stronger upside expectations for the semiconductor test and automation company. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also boosted its price target on Teradyne to $446 from $350 and kept an Outperform rating, adding to analyst optimism around the shares.

Robert W. Baird also boosted its price target on Teradyne to $446 from $350 and kept an rating, adding to analyst optimism around the shares. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics announced a collaboration with Vention to create a digital twin platform for Universal Robots cells, which could support its automation and robotics growth story.

Teradyne Robotics announced a collaboration with Vention to create a digital twin platform for Universal Robots cells, which could support its automation and robotics growth story. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report noted Teradyne has been trading with elevated volume and has already run well above its longer-term moving averages, suggesting the stock may be sensitive to profit-taking and broader market swings.

A recent report noted Teradyne has been trading with elevated volume and has already run well above its longer-term moving averages, suggesting the stock may be sensitive to profit-taking and broader market swings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst actions, TER still declined more than the general market in the latest session, indicating investors are currently prioritizing risk-off sentiment or locking in gains.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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