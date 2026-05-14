Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,245 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,298,000 after purchasing an additional 781,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $363.39 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $422.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $334.04 and its 200-day moving average is $261.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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