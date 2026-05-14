Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $363.39 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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