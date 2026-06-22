Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,105 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teradyne worth $134,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,405 shares of the company's stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $437.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average of $300.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $440.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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