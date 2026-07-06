Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Holdings Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensor Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.0% in the first quarter. Tensor Edge Capital LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 40.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 520.8% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company's stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $386.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.87.

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More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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