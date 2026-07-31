TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,483 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of TeraWulf worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after buying an additional 9,162,958 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 36,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company's stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,186,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $4,071,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at $103,808,004.86. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

TeraWulf Stock Up 18.1%

WULF stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TeraWulf from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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