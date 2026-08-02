Ternium S.A. $TX Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Ternium worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $254,395,000 after purchasing an additional 469,846 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ternium by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,068,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 569.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 107,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ternium by 586.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,808,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $145,452,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company's stock.

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ternium from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on TX

About Ternium

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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