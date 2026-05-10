Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 964,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $223,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TERN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TERN shares. TD Cowen cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $49,690.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,574,250.75. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $681,171.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,498,068.96. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $1,302,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small‐molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company's research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company's pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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