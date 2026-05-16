Terra Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 16,252 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Terra Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 390.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 3.2% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 990 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,477 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 668,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $102,380,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $2,210,933. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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