Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is New York State Teachers Retirement System's 9th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Tesla worth $841,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $407.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here