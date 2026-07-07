Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 169.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $419.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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