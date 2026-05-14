Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.07 and a 200 day moving average of $418.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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