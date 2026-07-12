Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Castleview Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $407.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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