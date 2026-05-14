Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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