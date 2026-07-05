Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average of $411.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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