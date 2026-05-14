Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $385.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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