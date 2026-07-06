Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Tesla were worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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