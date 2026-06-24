Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Verde Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verde Capital Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $381.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.10, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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