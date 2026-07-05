Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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