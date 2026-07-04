Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $407.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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