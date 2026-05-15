Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Cut by Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 58,673 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 50.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSLA opened at $443.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $386.08 and its 200 day moving average is $418.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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