Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Increased by Carter Financial Group INC.

Carter Financial Group INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Carter Financial Group INC.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carter Financial Group INC.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $407.39 and its 200-day moving average is $411.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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