Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $379.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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