Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Raised by FFG Partners LLC

FFG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 219.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of FFG Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FFG Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $381.61 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $405.18 and its 200-day moving average is $414.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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